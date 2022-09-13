Reno Gleaning Project needs more fruit to harvest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Each time this year we catch up with Pamela Zamora with the Reno Gleaning Project.

With the help of volunteers, she harvests local fruit and sends it off to non-profits whose clients get an opportunity taste a fresh piece of fruit grown here. This year it will be several pieces of fruit--grapes in fact. They have done very well this year compared to other fruits.

“Grapes are good right now,” says Pamela Zamora with the Reno Gleaning Project. “So, September is grape month. If you have grapes, please put in your request right now,” she says.

In the past we’ve shown you an abundance of apples and pears taken from local backyards.

But several cold snaps earlier in 2022 and lack of water have meant very few trees have produced fruit which translates into little or no harvest requests.

“By this time last year we had over 200 requests at this time this year we have about 20,” says Zamora.

With the 20-plus non-profits Zamora says she’s looking for local residents to contact them if the resident has grapes they want harvested over the next couple of weeks. Zamora says this is the first time the group has been so heavily focused on grapes, but that is what this year has provided.

She says she has plenty of volunteers.

She also encourages local residents who have fruit this year and had trouble getting on the Gleaning Project’s List in the past--to try again.

The demand for fresh fruit is there she says after all how much grape jam can one household put up?

Zamora says there were very few trees this year that produced stone fruit like an apricot tree. But she’s still holding hope out there that there are trees that are producing pears and apples this year.

She wants to hear from you.

renogleaningproject.org

