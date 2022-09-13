New mural highlights Reno Fire Department and Air Races

The mural was unveiled Monday at Reno Fire station 9
The mural was unveiled Monday at Reno Fire station 9(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:12 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new mural has been unveiled at Reno fire station 9 in Stead.

“What really caught my eye is the Reno Fire department symbol on the airplane, " said Chief Dave Cochran who was on hand for the unveiling.

It spans both doors of the station located just blocks from the Reno Stead Airport, and is a nod to both the Reno Fire Department and National Championship Air Races.

The mural was created by artist Asa Kennedy, who admitted painting on metal doors wasn’t the easiest task of his career but he’s proud of how it came together.

“The goal was to work with the department and the city and see what they wanted developed,” he explained.

Councilmember Bonnie Weber says added murals like this have been a goal in many parts of Reno.

“The murals really bring about community, and I think that’s what we are all about,” she said.

This unveiling perfectly coincides with the start of the 2022 air races with begin on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

