Mayor Lawson delivers State of the City Address

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It was a packed house on Monday inside the Sparks Legislative building to see the annual State of the City address, in which Mayor Lawson talked about recovering from the pandemic, and the challenges the city is facing.

He discussed how cost of living is expensive, because land is scarce, and the much-discussed lands bill, is likely getting pushed to 2023.

“This year it’s probably not going to happen,” Lawson stated. “We’ve been promised first thing next year.”

He says expansion is likely to go to the east, closer to the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center.

“We’ve ignored the 800 pound gorilla,” he said. “50,000 jobs in Storey County, but only 4200 residents.

In its list of recent accomplishments, the city says funding has been approved for Sparks fire station 6, and for improved police training.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.