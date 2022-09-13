Man arrested in Reno in 50 year old homicide cold case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested in Reno in connection to a nearly 50 year old homicide case in Hawaii.

On Jan. 1 1972, a roommate discovered the lifeless body of a woman in her Waikiki apartment. After the Hawaii Police Department investigated, no viable leads were initially discovered.

However, in September of 2022, an adult male suspect was identified using DNA comparison. A no-bail arrest warrant was subsequently issued on Sept. 12.

Extradition remains pending in this case.

