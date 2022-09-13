Man arrested in Reno in 50 year old homicide cold case

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:01 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested in Reno in connection to a nearly 50 year old homicide case in Hawaii.

On Jan. 1 1972, a roommate discovered the lifeless body of a woman in her Waikiki apartment. After the Hawaii Police Department investigated, no viable leads were initially discovered.

However, in September of 2022, an adult male suspect was identified using DNA comparison. A no-bail arrest warrant was subsequently issued on Sept. 12.

Extradition remains pending in this case.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad ties burn in this fire by Hazen.
Highway 50A reopens after being affected by Hazen Fire
The Reno Police Department saw a dip of 30-40% in recruiting following the killing of George...
2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified
Firefighter Stephanie Endsley battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff...
Mosquito Fire slows with 18% containment; see photo gallery of fire
(MGN)
Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality
The boy was seen around midnight Sunday
Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy

Latest News

(File)
Woman arrested for DUI in fatal crash
Brooke Siem
Reno-native, “Chopped” champion writes memoir about mental health journey
TMQ Annual Quilt Show
Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center
Nevada Day Parade Preview
Entries needed for the Nevada Day Parade and celebration at the end of October