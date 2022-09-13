Learn CPR and first aid through text messaging

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new resource that is giving a learning opportunity with lesson plans that go directly to your phone. Txtomony has rolled out a chatbot called Aiden to teach the fundamentals of CPR and First Aid response.

By sending over messages, video tutorials, and quizzes, Aiden allows for busy families to learn life saving skills at their own pace.

Vine Han, Co-Founder of Txtonomy shared the importance of a supplemental resource like Aiden,

”When was the last time we really took some time and how to do a chest compression or how to use an AED defibrillator or when was the last time we had to call 911 how would we act if we were sort of panicked so we’re really passionate about helping people with these things, so the key is just making them as easy and accessible as possible.”

In the case of any emergency always call 911, Txtonomy is not a replacement for getting emergency help.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.