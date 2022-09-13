KOLO Cooks: Breakfast is served with Chef Jonathan Chapin’s pancetta, pastrami omelettes

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:07 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Got house guests this weekend for the Air Races? Forget the usual eggs and bacon. Serve them up some of Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan Chapin’s delicious pancetta and pastrami omelettes that will elevate your breakfast table.

Ingredients:

  • 4 eggs
  • 1/8 cup cream
  • Salt and Pepper
  • 1/4 cup pancetta (cooked)
  • Pastrami (desired amount)
  • 1/2 onion (diced)
  • 2 pats butter
  • sour cream
  • Dijon mustard
  • 2 slices horseradish cheddar

Directions:

  1. Cook pancetta and set aside.
  2. Scramble 4 large eggs.
  3. Add cream, salt and pepper. Set aside.
  4. Take a large dollop of sour cream and a small dollop of Dijon mustard.
  5. In a non stick pan on medium heat, add butter pancetta and onion.
  6. When onion is translucent, add pastrami.
  7. Warm up and then add eggs.
  8. Once the eggs reach desired tenderness add cheese and flip.
  9. Top with sour cream mix and serve.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

