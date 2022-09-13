Governor Sisolak says Nevada will not comply with a national abortion ban

Governor Steve Sisolak
Governor Steve Sisolak(Ed Pearce)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:31 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak says he will order his administration to not comply with a national abortion ban.

Legislation banning abortions at 15 weeks was introduced by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday.

The bill was not immediately embraced by other GOP leaders, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell saying the issue should be left up to the states.

In a statement, Sisolak said:

“If a national abortion ban passes, I will immediately direct my administration to not comply and pursue every legal option available to protect Nevadans’ statutory right to an abortion - including by codifying my executive order in a second term to protect providers and out-of-state patients who travel to the Silver State for reproductive care. “Joe Lombardo has already said he supports overturning Nevadans’ current protections–even agreeing to sign a stricter ban than what Senate Republicans are proposing. If elected, he’s also promised to repeal my executive order and allow other states to punish our providers and implement cruel legislation like mandatory waiting periods. It’s up to governors to stand against these dangerous, federal policies and Nevadans can’t count on Joe Lombardo to protect their rights if a national abortion ban becomes a reality.”

