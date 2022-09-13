Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center.

Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!

The TMQ Annual Quilt Show is open both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 and parking at the Convention Center is FREE.

The theme of this year’s Quilt Show is ‘Quilting Arts for All Seasons.’ Over 200 quilts/quilted items sewn by TMQ and local quilters will be displayed. Bed Turning with historical information and other varied quilting demonstrations will be presented each day. Multiple vendors will be there and will present demonstrations as well.

Other activities taking place on both Friday and Saturday include a Country Store, Raffle Table, Opportunity Quilt, a Bits ‘n Pieces table, and Viewer Choice Awards. This year, attendees can pick up a free Quilt Block Kit available for beginner, intermediate, or advanced quilters. There will be something to delight everyone!

The Truckee Meadows Quilters group is a non-profit organization that is passionate about volunteering and donating to organizations who provide services to those in need.

