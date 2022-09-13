Entries needed for the Nevada Day Parade and celebration at the end of October

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready to celebrate all things Nevada! The Nevada Day Parade and festival is Saturday, Oct. 29, but entries are being accepted now for the epic four-hour-long parade.

Brooke Santina, the executive director of Nevada Day, Inc. stopped by Morning Break to get the community stoked for this enormous event. The parade theme this year will be “Carnival on the Comstock.”

The Nevada Day parade starts at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29. The parade route is along Carson Street in Carson City. There will also be tons of other activities such as rock drilling, beard contests and more.

