Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a young boy who was seen on Scheels Drive around midnight Sunday.

The boy is Hispanic and around 8-years-old wearing a black shirt, tan pants, red Crocs and a backpack.

They say he was last seen in the area of 350 Harbor Cove. Surveillance footage shows the missing boy run behind the Hampton Inn Hotel.

While they do not believe the boy to be in immediate danger, the Sparks Police Department are asking for help in identifying the boy due to his potential age and the time of night he was found in.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

