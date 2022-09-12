Schools closed Monday due to poor air quality

By Mike Watson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Poor air quality caused by smoke from the Mosquito Fire has led to the closure of some schools in Nevada and California.

In Douglas County, Nev., Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School are closed. All other schools in the Douglas County School District are open.

The Lake Tahoe Unified School District has closed schools Monday.

Classes are also canceled at Lake Tahoe Community College.

