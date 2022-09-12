Reno Aces enter final season stretch with less than 10 home games left and a championship run in the works

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:05 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are only nine home games left for the Reno Aces at Greater Nevada Field. The Reno Aces bats and pitching have been hot and the team is making a championship run at home. The Aces haven’t brought home the trophy in since 2012, but they have the chance to do so this month.

Chief Commercial Officer, Mike Murray, stopped by Morning Break to encourage fans to get to a game before the season ends.

There are several promotions running between now and the final home game including Dog Day on Sept. 14, Los Corazones on Sept. 15-16, T-Shirt giveaway on Sept. 17, Fan Appreciation Day and 10th Anniversary Championship Celebration on Sept. 18 and Navy Week Celebration on Sept. 26.

Click here for tickets and schedule information.

