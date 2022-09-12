Nevada State Treasurer files complaint against Michelle Fiore

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s campaign has filed a complaint against Michelle Fiore over business partnership disclosures.

The specific complaint was filed over a business she started with former Las Vegas City Councilmember Ricki Barlow.

Conine’s campaign says that both Fiore and Barlow were listed as mangers for a business called Black and White Justice for all, LLC, founded in 2020.

According to Conine’s campaign, Barlow was also a registered lobbyist with the City of Las Vegas. Barlow had previously been convicted of wire fraud.

His campaign further alleges that Fiore did not list the business on her Financial Disclosure Statement, despite being both a manager and an agent.

State law says that candidates for public office must disclose “a list of each business entity with which the public officer or candidate or a member of the public officer’s or candidate’s household is involved as a trustee, beneficiary of a trust, director, officer, owner in whole or in part, limited or general partner, or holder of a class of stock or security representing 1 percent or more of the total outstanding stock or securities issued by the business entity.”

