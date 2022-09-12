Nevada State Treasurer files complaint against Michelle Fiore

Michele Fiore. (Source: KWES)
Michele Fiore. (Source: KWES)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:18 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s campaign has filed a complaint against Michelle Fiore over business partnership disclosures.

The specific complaint was filed over a business she started with former Las Vegas City Councilmember Ricki Barlow.

Conine’s campaign says that both Fiore and Barlow were listed as mangers for a business called Black and White Justice for all, LLC, founded in 2020.

According to Conine’s campaign, Barlow was also a registered lobbyist with the City of Las Vegas. Barlow had previously been convicted of wire fraud.

His campaign further alleges that Fiore did not list the business on her Financial Disclosure Statement, despite being both a manager and an agent.

State law says that candidates for public office must disclose “a list of each business entity with which the public officer or candidate or a member of the public officer’s or candidate’s household is involved as a trustee, beneficiary of a trust, director, officer, owner in whole or in part, limited or general partner, or holder of a class of stock or security representing 1 percent or more of the total outstanding stock or securities issued by the business entity.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad ties burn in this fire by Hazen.
Highway 50A reopens after being affected by Hazen Fire
The Reno Police Department saw a dip of 30-40% in recruiting following the killing of George...
2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified
Cindy Matthews
WCSO finds woman who went missing Sunday
Firefighter Stephanie Endsley battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff...
Mosquito Fire slows with 10% containment; see photo gallery of fire
Viewed from the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., an air tanker drops retardant on...
Health District: Air quality could reach very unhealthy by Sunday

Latest News

Monday with Moms
Mondays with Moms: Healthy snack ideas for the busy family
Snack Time with Nevada Moms
Snack Time with Nevada Moms
Legends of Beer Festival
Celebrate all things local craft beer at the second annual Legends of Beer festival and relay race
Nevada State Police
Nevada State Police seeking witnesses in suspected hit and run