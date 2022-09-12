Nevada State Police seeking witnesses in suspected hit and run

Nevada State Police
Nevada State Police(Nevada State Police)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:41 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are seeking witnesses for a suspected hit and run that took place near Wells on Monday.

Early Monday morning, troopers responded to the suspected hit and run involving a pedestrian near I-80.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Mike Payne at the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad ties burn in this fire by Hazen.
Highway 50A reopens after being affected by Hazen Fire
The Reno Police Department saw a dip of 30-40% in recruiting following the killing of George...
2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified
Cindy Matthews
WCSO finds woman who went missing Sunday
Firefighter Stephanie Endsley battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff...
Mosquito Fire slows with 10% containment; see photo gallery of fire
Viewed from the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., an air tanker drops retardant on...
Health District: Air quality could reach very unhealthy by Sunday

Latest News

Snack Time with Nevada Moms
Snack Time with Nevada Moms
Legends of Beer Festival
Celebrate all things local craft beer at the second annual Legends of Beer festival and relay race
A.V.A. Ballet presents Swan Lake
A.V.A. Ballet presents Swan Lake at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts
Monday Motivations: Importance of Community
Monday Motivations: The importance of community and how to found the right one for you