Nevada State Police seeking witnesses in suspected hit and run

WELLS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are seeking witnesses for a suspected hit and run that took place near Wells on Monday.

Early Monday morning, troopers responded to the suspected hit and run involving a pedestrian near I-80.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Mike Payne at the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.

