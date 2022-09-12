Nevada State Police seeking witnesses in suspected hit and run
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:41 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WELLS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are seeking witnesses for a suspected hit and run that took place near Wells on Monday.
Early Monday morning, troopers responded to the suspected hit and run involving a pedestrian near I-80.
The victim was transported to a local hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Mike Payne at the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.