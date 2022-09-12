Nevada to receive millions in funding for road projects

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be receiving $101 million in additional federal highway funding.

This represents the most money the state has ever received for these kinds of projects. The money will go towards state road and bridge projects across Nevada and comes from the Federal Highway Administration.

“With this $101 million boost in funding authority, NDOT will have brought home more than $208 million since 2019 through the August Redistribution process, supporting critical transportation projects throughout Nevada,” NDOT Director Kristina Swallow said.

“This historic amount of funding is a testament to the hard work NDOT has put into effectively planning and advancing projects, putting more federal dollars to work to support good-paying jobs, local communities, and deliver some of the best roads and bridges in the country.”

