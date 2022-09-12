Mondays with Moms: Healthy snack ideas for the busy family

By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:31 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - School is back in session, and that means busy families and packed calendars. Rushing to the next appointment can make it tempting to just grab a quick granola bar or pack of fruit chews to tide kids over. But snack time can also be healthy and fun. Kacey Queen with Northern Nevada Moms stopped by with her official taste tester, Connor, to give parents a few healthy and fun snack ideas.

For more information and recipes, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad ties burn in this fire by Hazen.
Highway 50A reopens after being affected by Hazen Fire
The Reno Police Department saw a dip of 30-40% in recruiting following the killing of George...
2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified
Cindy Matthews
WCSO finds woman who went missing Sunday
Firefighter Stephanie Endsley battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff...
Mosquito Fire slows with 10% containment; see photo gallery of fire
Viewed from the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., an air tanker drops retardant on...
Health District: Air quality could reach very unhealthy by Sunday

Latest News

NV Service to Service Initiative
Nevada Service to Service Initiative helps local veterans around their homes
The Better Business Bureau has some advice so you don’t become a victim.
How to avoid student loan forgiveness scams
What to expect if you're traveling
Busy travel day expected at Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Reno Laborfest
Northern Nevada Labor Council hosts LaborFest