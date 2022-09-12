Mondays with Moms: Healthy snack ideas for the busy family

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - School is back in session, and that means busy families and packed calendars. Rushing to the next appointment can make it tempting to just grab a quick granola bar or pack of fruit chews to tide kids over. But snack time can also be healthy and fun. Kacey Queen with Northern Nevada Moms stopped by with her official taste tester, Connor, to give parents a few healthy and fun snack ideas.

For more information and recipes, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.