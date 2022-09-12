Monday Motivations: The importance of community and how to found the right one for you

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:18 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Community is a crucial part to feeling like your best self.

In this week’s Monday Motivations, spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, and Artown Marketing Director, Oliver X, tag teamed to bring you two great perspectives on the importance on finding your community, getting involved in a community and giving back to your community.

If you’re interested in learning more about Hurst’s meditation community, Purposeful Living is hosting a group sound bath experience on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Reno Experience District.

