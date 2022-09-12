Legislation could make saving for retirement easier

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Some would say the “Golden Years” are named just that because a lot of gold is needed to financially survive them.

We’ve done stories in the past where it’s folly to think Social Security alone will carry a worker 10 to 20 years beyond retirement.

“People who cannot live right now,” says Richard Jay, Senior Vice President of Iconic Wealth. “They can’t afford to live, and they are living off of Social Security only remember Social Security, we’ve talked about it in the past. Retirement is a three-legged-stool. One third from Social Security, one third from a retirement plan, one third from general savings,” he says.

It’s estimated roughly half of Americans don’t save for retirement.

Enter Secure Act 2.0. It’s federal legislation which hopes to improve retirement savings for workers who know they will need that money later in life. The bill among other things would require businesses of a certain size to automatically enroll employees in retirement plans like a 401K.

Employees will have a method to opt out of the program. But if they choose to participate, they can start their contribution at 3%, and increase up to 10%.

Low to medium income earners could receive tax deductions for saving.

Workers nearing retirement age, could contribute even more to their retirement to catch up on their plans.

“Required minimum distribution; it used to be once you hit the age of 70 and a half, you had to..were required to pull out a certain amount of money,” says Jay of another feature of Secure Act 2.0. “You were mandated by the IRS. It started up roughly 4% and each year it would move up as you got older. That was in a couple years it moved up to 72 years. Under this new pending legislation, it could be anywhere from 74 to 75 so you will not have to take your money out,” he says.

Jay says the federal legislation makes it easier for workers to continue to contribute to retirement plans even if they change jobs frequently.

And the bill also makes it easier for a company or former employee to locate pension plans which may hold a small nest egg available for retirement.

This bill has already passed out of the house and is in the U.S. Senate, and the deliberative body has its own version. Expect a melding of the bills when a final version comes along. Just what will the eventual Secure Act 2.0 look like? What employer will have to offer it, and how big will they have to be?

We probably won’t know, until after election time

