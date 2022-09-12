Celebration of Life for Kiely Rodni

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Music played as people gathered at the Truckee Regional Park Amphitheater to remember 16- year-old, Kiely Rodni, the Truckee teen whose disappearance sparked an outpouring of community support.

“Thank you to all the search and rescue and all the ‘flyer’ing, thank you to Nevada County Search and Rescue, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and everyone who helped us find Kiely,” said a spokesperson for Kiely’s family as she addressed the crowd.

Gratitude for the efforts that went on from the day Kiely went missing after last being seen at a bonfire at the Prosser Family Campground during the early morning hours of August 6th, to the day her body and her car were found in the Prosser Creek Reservoir, two weeks later on August 21st.

“The way that she’s brought everyone together, even in death is a legacy that I will cherish forever, I’m hearing stories about people wanting to be nicer to each other in her memory...One of Kiely’s dear friends recently told her mom that before this happened she thought the word community had no real meaning, that it really didn’t exist, but after Kiely went missing, the way the community showed up in full force showed her that it, in fact, is so very real and so so powerful and that kind of impact on our teens gives me hope,” said Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, Kiely’s mother.

A community showed up again on Saturday afternoon, one last time to remember Kiely and move forward, together in healing.

“There’s no way that we will ever be able to return the kindness, generosity, and compassion that has been extended to us over the last month, but we will live the rest of our lives trying, and in that trying Kiely will be with us, reminding us to be kind, laugh, and sing and that sometimes its even ok to cry,” said Rodni-Nieman.

