Celebrate all things local craft beer at the second annual Legends of Beer festival and relay race

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:49 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time to beat the heat and celebrate the start of fall with the Legends of Beer Festival at The Outlets at Legends. Saturday, Sept. 17, the Reno Beer Enthusiasts and IMBIB Brewery is hosting this fan-favorite beer festival for the second year in a row.

Matt Johnson from IMBIB Brewery stopped by Morning Break to get people stoked for this event. It all starts with a beer-mile relay competition that pits local brewery/bar staff against one another, as well as a public beer-mile relay race for the more serious runners. You must sign-up by Wednesday, Sept. 14 to participate. Tickets to the festival can also be purchased online or at the event.

There will be more than 30 craft breweries from around the region, outdoor fun and recreation, great food and plenty of beer. There will also be alcoholic drinks for non-beer drinkers.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Nevada Craft Brewers Association.

Click here for more information.

