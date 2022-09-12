A.V.A. Ballet presents Swan Lake at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:27 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When it comes to ballet, The Nutcracker is the most loved, but Swan Lake is the most well-known. And Reno’s A.V.A. Ballet along with the Phil Harmonic conducted by Laura Jackson is bringing Swan Lake to life this weekend.

More than 50 dancers take to the stage Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18. Board member, Steve Trounday stopped by Morning Break to give us a better understanding of how much work goes into putting on a show this large and this beloved.

Tickets are still available. Click here to purchase and find out more information about A.V.A. Ballet.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad ties burn in this fire by Hazen.
Highway 50A reopens after being affected by Hazen Fire
The Reno Police Department saw a dip of 30-40% in recruiting following the killing of George...
2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified
Cindy Matthews
WCSO finds woman who went missing Sunday
Firefighter Stephanie Endsley battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff...
Mosquito Fire slows with 10% containment; see photo gallery of fire
Viewed from the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., an air tanker drops retardant on...
Health District: Air quality could reach very unhealthy by Sunday

Latest News

Nevada State Police
Nevada State Police seeking witnesses in suspected hit and run
Monday Motivations: Importance of Community
Monday Motivations: The importance of community and how to found the right one for you
Road work taking place
Nevada to receive millions in funding for road projects
The boy was seen around midnight Sunday
Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy