A.V.A. Ballet presents Swan Lake at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When it comes to ballet, The Nutcracker is the most loved, but Swan Lake is the most well-known. And Reno’s A.V.A. Ballet along with the Phil Harmonic conducted by Laura Jackson is bringing Swan Lake to life this weekend.

More than 50 dancers take to the stage Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18. Board member, Steve Trounday stopped by Morning Break to give us a better understanding of how much work goes into putting on a show this large and this beloved.

Tickets are still available. Click here to purchase and find out more information about A.V.A. Ballet.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.