Wolf Pack takes first loss of season 55-41 to Incarnate Word

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Lindsey Scott Jr. threw four touchdown passes, two to Darion Chafin who had a school-record 262 yards receiving, and Incarnate Word came back from a two-touchdown deficit to beat Nevada 55-41. Nevada built a 17-3 lead in the first quarter before the Cardinals scored the next 35 points. Scott threw a 10-yard TD pass to Marcus Cooper to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 48-34 midway through the fourth quarter. Nate Cox was 22-of-43 passing for 302 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolf Pack. He also ran for a score.

Additional statistics courtesy of Nevada Athletics:

Nevada (2-1) suffered its first loss of the 2022 season, 48-41, to Incarnate Word.

• Nevada’s defense had two takeaways (fumble recovery, INT) Saturday, bringing its season total to 11.

• Quarterback Nate Cox got the start Saturday, finishing 22-43 for 302 yards and 2 touchdowns ... Cox also ran for a touchdown in the third quarter.

• DB Bentlee Sanders made his FBS-leading fourth interception of the season, in the first quarter.

• Kicker Brandon Talton connected on field goals of 34 and 40 yards, bringing his career total to 64 field goals made ... he is now just eight back of Nevada all-time leader Marty Zendejas (72).

• With eight points in the contest (2 FG, 2 PAT), Talton is now at 308 career points, becoming the fourth Nevada kicker, and eighth Nevada player overall, to surpass the 300-point mark.

• Talton passed Tony Zendejas (300 points) for seventh all-time in Nevada scoring history.

• Nevada RB Toa Taua ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, his 12th-career 100-yard game ... Taua also had three catches for 65 yards and a touchdown

• Nevada RB Devonte Lee ran for 59 yards and a touchdown Saturday ... Lee has scored in each of the Wolf Pack’s first three games.

• WR B.J. Casteel led the Wolf Pack with five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

