Wolf Pack takes first loss of season 55-41 to Incarnate Word

Nevada gives up 616 yards of offense, goes 21 minute stretch allowing five unanswered touchdowns
Nevada gives up 616 yards of offense, goes 21 minute stretch allowing five unanswered touchdowns(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Lindsey Scott Jr. threw four touchdown passes, two to Darion Chafin who had a school-record 262 yards receiving, and Incarnate Word came back from a two-touchdown deficit to beat Nevada 55-41. Nevada built a 17-3 lead in the first quarter before the Cardinals scored the next 35 points. Scott threw a 10-yard TD pass to Marcus Cooper to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 48-34 midway through the fourth quarter. Nate Cox was 22-of-43 passing for 302 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolf Pack. He also ran for a score.

Additional statistics courtesy of Nevada Athletics:

Nevada (2-1) suffered its first loss of the 2022 season, 48-41, to Incarnate Word.

• Nevada’s defense had two takeaways (fumble recovery, INT) Saturday, bringing its season total to 11.

• Quarterback Nate Cox got the start Saturday, finishing 22-43 for 302 yards and 2 touchdowns ... Cox also ran for a touchdown in the third quarter.

• DB Bentlee Sanders made his FBS-leading fourth interception of the season, in the first quarter.

• Kicker Brandon Talton connected on field goals of 34 and 40 yards, bringing his career total to 64 field goals made ... he is now just eight back of Nevada all-time leader Marty Zendejas (72).

• With eight points in the contest (2 FG, 2 PAT), Talton is now at 308 career points, becoming the fourth Nevada kicker, and eighth Nevada player overall, to surpass the 300-point mark.

• Talton passed Tony Zendejas (300 points) for seventh all-time in Nevada scoring history.

• Nevada RB Toa Taua ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, his 12th-career 100-yard game ... Taua also had three catches for 65 yards and a touchdown

• Nevada RB Devonte Lee ran for 59 yards and a touchdown Saturday ... Lee has scored in each of the Wolf Pack’s first three games.

• WR B.J. Casteel led the Wolf Pack with five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad ties burn in this fire by Hazen.
Highway 50A reopens after being affected by Hazen Fire
Cindy Matthews
WCSO finds woman who went missing Sunday
The Reno Police Department saw a dip of 30-40% in recruiting following the killing of George...
2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified
Prince Singh, left, and Christopher Wallace Coolley
Crackdown on online johns leads to 2 arrests, 5 citations
Viewed from the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., an air tanker drops retardant on...
Health District: Air quality could reach very unhealthy by Sunday

Latest News

Football team's head equipment manager one of four women with title in country
Wolf Pack’s Shannon O’Hair in exclusive company at FBS level
Shane Illingworth, Nate Cox have both seen time at QB
Wolf Pack waiting to name starting quarterback against Incarnate Word
Nevada athletics has brought back its ski racing program, welcoming the former Sierra Nevada...
Wolf Pack welcomes back ski racing as former Sierra Nevada University program joins Nevada
Silver and Blue with nine takeaways through team's first two games
Wolf Pack running game, defense play big role again as Nevada beats Texas State 38-14