Target shooting apparently started east Sparks brush fire

Wildfire graphic
Wildfire graphic(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:37 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department believes target shooting started a brushfire in east Sparks Sunday afternoon that burned 8 acres to 10 acres.

The fire department went to the fire east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway at about 2 p.m. after receiving several calls about a fire.

The fire department kept the fire from spreading and as of 3 p.m. it was cleaning up hot spots.

So far, the preliminary investigation points to target shooting as the fire’s cause, the fire department said.

