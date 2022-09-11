Target shooting apparently started east Sparks brush fire

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department believes target shooting started a brushfire in east Sparks Sunday afternoon that burned 8 acres to 10 acres.

The fire department went to the fire east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway at about 2 p.m. after receiving several calls about a fire.

The fire department kept the fire from spreading and as of 3 p.m. it was cleaning up hot spots.

So far, the preliminary investigation points to target shooting as the fire’s cause, the fire department said.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.