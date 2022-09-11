Luplow, Miroglio Mash in Aces 8-7 Win Over Bees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Reno Aces) - A combined two homer and six-RBI performance from Jordan Luplow and Dominic Miroglio fueled the Reno Aces’ (74-60) 8-7 win against the Salt Lake Bees (63-71) Saturday night at Smith’s Ballpark.

With a 3-2 lead in the fifth, the Aces gained some separation from Salt Lake with a two-run homer from Luplow for a 5-2 advantage.

Miroglio continued Reno’s power surge with a three-run shot to left in the sixth for an 8-2 advantage. The Bees made a late bid and scored five in the remaining three innings but it wasn’t enough in an 8-7 Aces victory.

The win was awarded to Tyler Holton (W, 3-0) after the southpaw allowed six earned runs on six hits, one walks and struck out three batters.

Aces Notables:

Jordan Luplow: 3-for-5, 2B, HR (6), 3 RBI, 2 R.

Dominic Miroglio: 1-for-4, HR (10), 3 RBI, R.

Dominic Fletcher: 3-for-5, 2B, 2 R.

Mitchell Stumpo: (S,7) 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K.

Edwin Uceta: (N/D) 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K’s.

The Aces continue their final road trip to Utah as they battle the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, through Sunday, September 11th. After the Salt Lake series, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for the final six-game homestand of the season against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, starting Tuesday, September 13. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

