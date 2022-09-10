Unhealthy air for Sunday as Mosquito Fire slows; see photo gallery of fire

Caption
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Mosquito Fire on the west side of the Sierra producing so much smoke in western Nevada grew to 33,753 acres by Saturday morning and had zero containment, the U.S. Forrest Service said.

The Washoe County Health District on Saturday afternoon forecasted unhealthy air for the Truckee Meadows on Sunday mostly due to small particulates from the fire.

The Forest Service, however, reported the Mosquito Fire spread less aggressively overnight as it increased to almost 53 square miles. It started Tuesday about 6:27 p.m. and the cause is under investigation. It is burning near the border of Placer and El Dorado counties.

Due to the influence of Tropical Storm Kay, temperatures are expected to cool and humidity should rise. Winds are expected to shift as the remnants of the storm pass through, which could affect the direction of the smoke.

The Forest Service reports 5,848 structures are threatened and 11,117 people have been evacuated. Several agencies are providing 1,565 personnel for the fire.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad ties burn in this fire by Hazen.
Highway 50A reopens after being affected by Hazen Fire
Cindy Matthews
WCSO finds woman who went missing Sunday
The Reno Police Department saw a dip of 30-40% in recruiting following the killing of George...
2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified
Prince Singh, left, and Christopher Wallace Coolley
Crackdown on online johns leads to 2 arrests, 5 citations
Viewed from the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., an air tanker drops retardant on...
Health District: Air quality could reach very unhealthy by Sunday

Latest News

Viewed from the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., an air tanker drops retardant on...
Health District: Air quality could reach very unhealthy by Sunday
Not everyone can stay indoors during the current heat wave our region is experiencing. If your...
Working outdoors in extreme heat
Northern Nevada is under a heat advisory and will remain so until Tuesday. Thursday’s high will...
Staying cool during a heatwave
Washoe County expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility