Unhealthy air for Sunday as Mosquito Fire slows; see photo gallery of fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Mosquito Fire on the west side of the Sierra producing so much smoke in western Nevada grew to 33,753 acres by Saturday morning and had zero containment, the U.S. Forrest Service said.

The Washoe County Health District on Saturday afternoon forecasted unhealthy air for the Truckee Meadows on Sunday mostly due to small particulates from the fire.

The Forest Service, however, reported the Mosquito Fire spread less aggressively overnight as it increased to almost 53 square miles. It started Tuesday about 6:27 p.m. and the cause is under investigation. It is burning near the border of Placer and El Dorado counties.

Due to the influence of Tropical Storm Kay, temperatures are expected to cool and humidity should rise. Winds are expected to shift as the remnants of the storm pass through, which could affect the direction of the smoke.

The Forest Service reports 5,848 structures are threatened and 11,117 people have been evacuated. Several agencies are providing 1,565 personnel for the fire.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.