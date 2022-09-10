Stockton man guilty of Reno murder for spare change and some drugs

Ladonn Gregory Lee
Ladonn Gregory Lee(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:56 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Stockton, Calif., man faces life in prison after a Washoe District Court jury found him guilty of first degree murder for what a prosecutor called spare change and a small amount of drugs.

Washoe District Court Judge Scott Freeman is scheduled to sentence Ladonn Gregory Lee, 30, on Oct. 26, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Lee shot and killed Taylor Dickins, 29, of Reno in his vehicle in downtown Reno early in the morning Dec. 6, 2021. Dickins’ body was left in a running vehicle near the intersection of West Street and Commercial Row.

Surveillance video and mobile phone data led detectives to identify Lee as the suspect. Police tracked him down to Salt Lake City several days later and he was arrested and brought back to Nevada. Lee told detectives he had not been in Nevada for several years.

During trial, Deputy District Nate MacLellan called the murder an execution that left behind grieving friends and family of the victim. Lee also left his DNA in a palm print after touching the driver’s side window of the victim.

