State Department plans to admit 125,000 refugees into U.S.

FILE - State Department aims to admit 125,000 refugees into the U.S. in 2023, the same goal it fell short on this year.(Source: U.S. Department of State)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:42 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - The United States Department of State wants to allow up to 125,000 refugees into the U.S. during the next fiscal year.

That’s the same goal as the last fiscal year, which wraps up at the end of this month.

The Biden administration has fallen short of that goal.

Fewer than 20,000 refugees have been admitted into the U.S. so far.

That’s largely blamed on limits placed on the program under the Trump administration.

The State Department says it has prioritized rebuilding the refugee admissions program.

Its recommendation for refugee numbers was sent to congressional committees for review.

The Biden administration also admitted thousands of Afghans and Ukrainians this year that are not counted as refugees.

That’s because other legal avenues were used to admit them into the U.S.

