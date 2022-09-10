Reno police crack down on aggressive motorcycle driving

By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 10, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department cracked down on aggressive and hazardous driving by motorcyclists on Friday and made three arrests, the department said Saturday.

Police also gave 13 citations and three warnings and towed four motorcycles.

One arrest was for driving under the influence, one for reckless driving and one motorcyclist had an outstanding arrest warrant.

The enforcement was in areas of high traffic volume.

Nevada law requires motorcyclists to wear a U.S. Department of Transportation-approved helmet and to have a license that allows them to drive a motorcycle, police noted.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided money for the enforcement.

