Raise the Roof to End Poverty at Catholic Charities

By Denise Wong
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:33 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Once again, local radio personality JJ Christy will perch himself atop the Catholic Charities roof until $150,000 is raised for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.  The event will take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022, but it’s more than just a fundraiser.  The community is invited to take part in the activities happening that day. Marie Baxter visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect at the event and how the organization has seen the need for its services grow in recent years.

