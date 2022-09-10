Raise the Roof to End Poverty at Catholic Charities

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Once again, local radio personality JJ Christy will perch himself atop the Catholic Charities roof until $150,000 is raised for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. The event will take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022, but it’s more than just a fundraiser. The community is invited to take part in the activities happening that day. Marie Baxter visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect at the event and how the organization has seen the need for its services grow in recent years.

