Police: Suspect dead, officer wounded in Las Vegas chase

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:06 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a person was killed and a patrol officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a vehicle stop early Saturday several blocks east of the Strip.

Capt. Carlos Hank said the officer was taken to University Medical Center in stable condition after the shooting about 1:15 a.m. near Flamingo Center and University Center Drive.

In a video statement, Hank said one person ran from an SUV that had been stopped by police, and both the officer and suspect were shot during an exchange of gunfire.

The suspect was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Hank said.

Additional details of the encounter — including the identity of the people involved, the number of people in the vehicle and the reason for the traffic stop — were not immediately made public.

The shooting was the eighth involving Las Vegas police in 2022, Hank said.

