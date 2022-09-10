Nonprofit opens resource center to support API community in N. Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A grand opening celebration was held on Friday afternoon, to welcome the Asian Community Development Council, known as ACDC, to Northern Nevada.

The non-profit organization is dedicated to supporting the well-being of Asian, Pacific Islander and other ethnic communities throughout the Silver State.

“Today’s our grand opening of our Reno office, so we’re very excited to be here, and you know this is something that we started in 2015, and it started when I moved to Nevada years ago, where our community didn’t get service,” said Vida Lin, President and Founder of ACDC.

For 7 years now, ACDC has been working to change the lack of support available to the API community. Their home office is in Las Vegas, and now they reopened an office in Reno, to offer more localized service.

“So far we have registered over 35,000 people to vote, to help represent our community, and that’s including Reno too. We also do food distribution, during the pandemic we had issues getting food for our community that was sensitive to our needs,” said Lin.

Other services offered by ACDC include translation services, health education, citizenship assistance and more.

The celebration featured traditional dancing from local dance company, little swan dancers and guests included representatives from Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s office, and First Lady of Nevada, Kathy Sisolak.

Congratulations to Reno for having this facility here, to really impart the Asian Culture and help the Asian community,” said Sisolak.

The ACDC Reno office is now open for business

