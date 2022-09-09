Wolf Pack’s Shannon O’Hair in exclusive company at FBS level

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Being 1 of 4, that’s a really big achievement,” said Nevada Football’s Head Equipment Manager, Shannon O’Hair.

August 27, 2022 is the night O’Hair got the national recognition she deserves. The game marked the Wolf Pack’s season opener at New Mexico State on ESPN2.

“There is nothing that her and her staff can’t do,” said Wolf Pack Head Coach, Ken Wilson.

Shannon didn’t play sports growing up in Northern Nevada, so joining equipment staffs in high school at Spanish Springs High School was her in.

Shannon’s been on the sidelines of Chris Ault Field since 2013 when she was a student. She became the team’s head equipment manager in 2020.

“I know she’s the best one I’ve ever been around,” Wilson said of O’Hair’s work.

She appreciates the words.

“That’s a huge compliment because I know he’s been at a lot of places,” she said.

When Wilson took over for former head coach Jay Norvell, Wilson retained O’Hair.

“I knew (Wilson’s) son and daughter, Tyler and Bailey. We went to high school together,” O’Hair said of her relationship with Wilson.

O’Hair’s days are long: 13 hours, 7 days a week minimum. Her schedule is filled with managing a staff of 14 others, doing laundry, packing, putting up, and tearing down equipment on the road, and whatever else the team needs.

The team loves her.

“We brought in a lot of transfers this offseason and they say ‘I’ve never been around a female equipment manager. This is awesome,’” O’Hair said of conversations she’s had with the athletes.

“When I watch my players around her and watch the respect that they gave her I know I got the right person in the job,” Wilson reaffirmed.

Being one of 131, or four of 131 if you include the ladies from New Mexico State, New Mexico, and Temple, is cool to O’Hair, but she wants other women to join her exclusive club.

“Since I took over as head (equipment manager) I’ve had a lot of females be interested as students,” said O’Hair.

More than half of O’Hair’s staff are women. She’ll continue to lead them, and anyone else who wants to pick her brain.

There is only one job threatening to pry her away from her hometown.

“My dad is a Green Bay (Packers) fan and he passed away when I was eight,” O’Hair remembered of her family’s fandom.

From the Pack to the Packers? Family ties run deep for both.

“When I worked the first Packers game in 2016 I went to my mom and told her it was a cool experience and said ‘I know dad would be so excited. I know he’s shining down and super proud of me and everything.’”

