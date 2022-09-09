Washoe County man given 26 years maximum

Sargent will be eligible for parole after seven years and four months
Sargent will be eligible for parole after seven years and four months
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:23 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County man has been sentenced to a maximum of 26 years in prison on charges related to drug trafficking and firearms.

Gregory Shawn Walter Thomas Sargent will be eligible for parole in seven years and four months.

Sargent plead guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of trafficking a schedule one controlled substance, 100 grams or more.

He was found with more than a pound of methamphetamine and powdered fentanyl, and multiple handguns, as well as evidence of drug sales such as scales, and packaging materials.

