Two arrested in Reno for allegedly trafficking almost 6 lbs of drugs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested two men Aug. 31 on suspicion of trafficking almost 6 pounds of illegal drugs, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Kerry “Fab” Williams, 34, and James Plummer, 40, were booked on a variety of drug charges, including trafficking level charges. Williams is an ex-felon on parole for a prior drug trafficking conviction, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators contacted them near the Atlantis Hotel Casino Resort and found them with 5.15 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and about 11.8 ounces of suspected heroin, plus personal use amounts of drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

Williams was also booked for being an ex-felon failing to register within 48 hours.

The Regional Narcotics Unit is comprised of detectives from the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, University of Nevada Police Department, Nevada National Guard and Homeland Security Investigations.

