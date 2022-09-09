Sun Valley woman given 20 years maximum

(Source: MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:12 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sun Valley woman has been given 20 years maximum with parole possible after eight years.

Aveena Adrina Saenz plead guilty to two counts of causing substantial bodily harm to another by driving under the influence.

She was sentenced last month to two concurrent prison terms, along with a fine of $5,000.

Saenz was arrested in March when Reno Police responded to reports of a vehicle rollover with serious injuries.

After being extradited, they were treated for life threatening internal injuries and multiple fractures.

An investigation found Saenz had been driving the wrong way down Second Street when she ran a red light and collided with the victim’s vehicle.

