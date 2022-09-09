RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Woven baskets, woodworking, gourd art and more are all on display this weekend in Carson City. The Silver State Art Festival will be returning and showcasing the works of several local artists. Be inspired and take classes right there on site. Kristy Dial, President of the Nevada Gourd Society, visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect at the unique event.

