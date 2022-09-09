Princeton University offers free tuition for some families

Most students from families earning less than $100,000 annually will get free tuition, room and...
Most students from families earning less than $100,000 annually will get free tuition, room and board at Princeton University.(Jon Niola / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:46 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) - Students can go to Princeton University for free if their family earns less than $100,000.

The Ivy League school in New Jersey announced a more generous financial aid program Thursday.

Previously, students only qualified if their families made less than $65,000.

Now, most students from families earning less than $100,000 annually will get free tuition, room and board.

Princeton said about 1,500 undergraduates, which is about a quarter of the undergraduate student body, will get this aid.

Also under the new policies, which take effect next fall, more scholarship funding will go to families earning less than $150,000 a year.

Other Ivy League schools have also recently boosted financial aid for their students.

