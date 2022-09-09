Nevada Service to Service Initiative helps local veterans around their homes

By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Service to Service Initiative is a new local non-profit mad up of active and former military members with a mission to help military veterans within local communities.

The group partners with local businesses in order to help fix issues within veterans homes to help improve comfort or safety.

Watch the video to learn more. If you’re interested in volunteering or know a veteran who needs help, click here.

