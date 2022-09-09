Nevada National Guard requested for firefighting aid

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Interagency Fire Center has requested firefighting help from the Nevada National Guard.

They have requested the deployment of two C-130 aircraft with firefighting capabilities; one from Reno and another from California.

The crews arrived in Boise and will assist with firefighting efforts in the northwestern U.S.

“We greatly appreciate the assistance of our military partners,” said Kim Christensen, deputy assistant director for operations for the USDA Forest Service. “These aircraft will help provide additional capacity for aerial firefighting.”

2022 has been a busy year for firefighting around the country, as more than 49,000 fires burning 6.3 million acres nationwide, according to data from the National Interagency Fire Center.

The initial request will last through Oct. 8.

