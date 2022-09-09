Multiple headstones vandalized at historic Virginia City cemetery

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Local non-profit, Comstock Cemetery Foundation, is dedicated to preserving historic cemeteries in Virginia City. After recent vandalization to multiple headstones at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery inside the Silver Legacies location, the foundation is asking for the community’s help.

“Almost every day we walk our dogs in the cemetery and we circle every cemetery so we can see if there’s been any damage or anything from the day before, that’s when we discovered those,” said Judy Allen, Vice President of the Comstock Cemetery Foundation and Director of St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Three headstones were vandalized over a two-week period, and most of the headstones in the cemetery are over 100 years old. Reparations are time-consuming and costly, with minor repairs taking at least 3 days to fix with extensive repairs taking up to 10 days, not to mention the cost of materials.

“A five gallon pale of this stuff (bonding epoxy) will cost probably nowadays, an excess of $300,” said Calvin Dillon, CCF Boardmember and headstone repairer.

CCF says they believe the recent damage was caused by locals who know how to access the cemetery through backroads and hope that anyone who may know anything about the incidents come forward to help put an end to the carelessness.

“We care about these grounds, we’re not going to go away, we’re going to save as much as we can and we need their (the communities) help,” said Dillon.

“Its history, in a cemetery you can tell the history of a town, just by going around looking at the people, looking where they came from, you can tell their life and you can tell how this town developed and how it was built,” said Allen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Storey County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 847-0959 or contact the Comstock Cemetery Foundation by calling (775) 847-0281 or emailing ccfoundation@att.net.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.