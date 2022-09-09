More than $88 million in transportation improvements coming to Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has given more than $88 million in funding for improved transportation in Washoe County.

The improvements will go towards adding additional lanes to US-395 as well as improvements to North Virginia Street.

The funding came from the Infrastructure Bill passed in 2021.

“Making sure Nevadans have accessible and reliable roadways is crucial to the safety and success of our communities,” said Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen.

“I’m thrilled to announce that Washoe County will receive $88 million to update and modernize its roads, speed up commute times, and increase pedestrian and bike access. This funding will be transformative for the local economy and communities throughout the county.”

The first component of the project will add two lanes along around three miles of US-395, along with improved traffic control, interchange lighting upgrades, sound walls, and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) elements.

The second modifies a separate two-and-a-half mile stretch of North Virginia Street with added sidewalks, buffered bike lanes, shared-use paths, pedestrian crossings with rectangular rapid flashing beacons, and improved transit stops.

