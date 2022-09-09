Lane reductions near Mt. Rose to begin this Sunday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be reducing lane traffic on Mt. Rose Highway for an improvement project this Sunday.

The closures could cause delays of up to 30 minutes and will last until late September from the Tahoe Meadows area to the State Route 28 roundabout in Incline Village.

Commercial trucks with airbrakes are not permitted to travel westbound over Mt. Rose between the ski resort and Incline Village. This is to prevent accidents in which trucks may lose brakes while going downhill in a road work zone. Eastbound travel will be permitted.

Other restrictions from NDOT include:

The East Shore Trail will be inaccessible in the construction area, at the largest bridge, between 8p.m. to 6a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, during this timeframe.

Continuing construction during the 2022 season includes:

Select roadway cross slopes will be reconstructed for enhanced roadway alignment and drainage

Drainage and guardrail improvements will enhance roadside safety and water quality, ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe

Enhanced sidewalks, sidewalk ramps, and driveway accesses

An aging timber retaining wall on SR 28 approximately a half mile north of Memorial Point lookout will be reinforced

Drainage improvements will be made where Marlette Creek crosses underneath SR 28, enhancing water quality and ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe

SR 431 from SR 28 roundabout in Incline Village to Tahoe Rim Trailhead at Mt. Rose Summit:

Repaving eight miles of SR 431- Three inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced

Approximately three miles of new concrete barrier rail

Select roadway shoulders will be reconstructed and flattened

