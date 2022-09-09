Country music artist, Jenny Tolman, to perform at Reno Rodeo Foundation’s ‘Rhythm and Rawhide’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - She’s performed at CMA Fest and on Fox & Friends. She’s been featured in People and Rolling Stone magazine. Now, Jenny Tomlan is coming to the Silver State for the iconic Rhythm and Rawhide fundraiser for the Reno Rodeo Foundation.

Jenny Tolman interview

She stopped by Morning Break to talk about what it’s like performing with an orchestra instead of a traditional country music band, as well as the big changes in her life including marriage and pregnancy.

She also performed the acoustic version of her new single, “Married in a Honky Tonk” from her sophomore album of the same name.

Jenny Tolman song performance

Tickets are still on sale for the Rhythm and Rawhide dinner and concert Saturday, Sept. 10 at Bartley Ranch Regional Park. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Click here for more information. You can also follow Jenny Tomlan on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.