Country music artist, Jenny Tolman, to perform at Reno Rodeo Foundation’s ‘Rhythm and Rawhide’

Jenny Tolman performs live on KOLO 8 News Now
Jenny Tolman performs live on KOLO 8 News Now(KOLO)
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:56 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - She’s performed at CMA Fest and on Fox & Friends. She’s been featured in People and Rolling Stone magazine. Now, Jenny Tomlan is coming to the Silver State for the iconic Rhythm and Rawhide fundraiser for the Reno Rodeo Foundation.

Jenny Tolman interview

She stopped by Morning Break to talk about what it’s like performing with an orchestra instead of a traditional country music band, as well as the big changes in her life including marriage and pregnancy.

She also performed the acoustic version of her new single, “Married in a Honky Tonk” from her sophomore album of the same name.

Jenny Tolman song performance

Tickets are still on sale for the Rhythm and Rawhide dinner and concert Saturday, Sept. 10 at Bartley Ranch Regional Park. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Click here for more information. You can also follow Jenny Tomlan on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad ties burn in this fire by Hazen.
Highway 50A reopens after being affected by Hazen Fire
Cindy Matthews
WCSO finds woman who went missing Sunday
The Reno Police Department saw a dip of 30-40% in recruiting following the killing of George...
2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified
Prince Singh, left, and Christopher Wallace Coolley
Crackdown on online johns leads to 2 arrests, 5 citations
44-year-old Gennaro Canta will also serve three years of probation following his release.
Reno man sentenced to more than 5 years for retail theft ring

Latest News

Jenny Tolman song performance
Jenny Tolman song performance
Jenny Tolman interview
Jenny Tolman interview
Balloon races pilot feature
Balloon races pilot feature
Lane reductions near Mt. Rose to begin this Sunday