Authorities: Pahrump landlord arrested in death of a tenant

William Stanley
William Stanley(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — A Pahrump landlord accused of running over a tenant with a vehicle and dragging the victim on a road has been arrested, authorities said.

Nye County Sheriff’s officials said 70-year-old William Stanley remains jailed without bail on suspicion of an open count of murder.

It was unclear Thursday if Stanley has an attorney yet who can speak on his behalf.

Las Vegas TV station KLAS reported that Stanley and 66-year-old Frank Brink, also of Pahrump, got into an argument Tuesday.

Sheriff’s officials said Stanley allegedly ran over Brink with a vehicle and then tied the man to the bumper and dragged him at least a half mile.

Investigators told KLAS that they found Brink’s body on the side of the road and were able to follow a trail of blood back to Stanley’s property.

They served a search warrant to obtain evidence before arresting Stanley.

