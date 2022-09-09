Animal advocacy non-profit, Res-Que, brings pet karma boxes to Reno and Sparks

Pet Karma Boxes
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Res-Que is Washoe County’s largest independent animal rescue. They “save” about 300 dogs every year. They have recently partnered with the “Reno Karma Box Project” to place about 20 pet karma boxes in the Reno/Sparks community. Most are next to other Karma Boxes, but there are some independent ones where store owners have requested a box.

Both Karma Boxes, the ones for people and the ones for pets, function as a “give what you can, take what you need” exchange. From food and drinks to supplies and toys, Res-Que wants every pet karma box to remain full for those in need in our community.

Volunteers, Patricia Fabre Johnson and Jodi Horner, stopped by Morning Break to share in the amazing work the non-profit is doing and encourage residents to get involved by donating to the karma boxes.

Here’s a current list of the pet karma box locations:

  • St. Mary’s Hospital
  • Cruzin Auto Sales (Mill & Kietzke)
  • Earthe Energy – Rock Blvd. near the old Butcher Boy
  • 9th St. – Washoe County offices
  • Corale Academy on Valley Rd.
  • 315 Westbrook – N. Valleys
  • 550 W 5th St. - Reno
  • 772 W 2nd St. – Reno
  • 900 W 1st St. - Reno
  • 10 E 1st St. - Reno
  • Greenbrea Center – Sparks
  • Boys & Girls Club Lemon Valley

Res-Que is also hosting two fundraisers. Kritters and Krafts takes place Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on Lakeside Dr. in Reno. Then their annual online “Pawsitively Amazing Auction” takes place Nov. 3-6. Items for the auction are currently being collected so if you would like to donate new items or services to be auctioned, contact the Res-Que organization.

You can also support Res-Que by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

