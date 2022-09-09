The 63rd Annual International Camel & Ostrich Races get underway in Virginia City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a spectacle unlike anything you’ll ever see anywhere else. The Camel and Ostrich Races are as hilarious as they sound and you can be a part of it this weekend in Virginia City.

Leah Kruse, the event & business development manager from Virginia City Tourism Commission, stopped by Morning Break to share what you need to know about this year’s event. Everything gets started Friday night at the Virginia City Fairgrounds (458 F Street).

Event Schedule:

Hot Camel Nights - Friday, Sept. 9 from 4 - 7 p.m.

Races and Show - Saturday, Sept. 10 at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Family Day - Sunday, Sept. 11 at 12 p.m.

Gates open two hours before each shows. Click here for more information. Tickets can be purchased at the fairgrounds the day of the event. You can also follow Virginia City on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the happenings around town.

