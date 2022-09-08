Working outdoors in extreme heat

Not everyone can stay indoors during the current heat wave our region is experiencing. If your job requires you to be outdoors, there is no way around it. One local roofing company manages extreme weather, by staying prepared.(KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:17 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Not everyone can stay indoors during the current heat wave our region is experiencing. If your job requires you to be outdoors, there is no way around it. One local roofing company manages extreme weather, by staying prepared.

“Safety is always going to trump productivity,” said Justin Jove, General Manager at Scott Roofing.

On any given day Scott Roofing, LLC has around five projects going, and have a staff of about 30 roofers who work in all kinds of weather, including extreme heat, like the current record-breaking triple digit temperatures.

“Awareness is most key on these hotter days, knowing your body and what you’re feeling, heat stroke can happen very quickly, dehydration can happen very quickly, so knowing what you’re working against and being prepared for that is really really important,” said Jove.

Its all about preparation and keeping realistic work expectations.

“Preparing is, hydrating the night before, its hydrating in the morning, its hydrating all day, not just when you’re on the rooftop. It is a slippery slope if you get behind the curve on that and its really hard to catch up as far as hydration goes...We’re encouraging shorter work days typically our days will range between 8-10 hours we’re trying to stay closer to that 8 hour mark, lunch breaks are a little bit elongated getting some extra time to rest in the shade, out of the exposure of the sun is really helpful for the crews,” said Jove.

