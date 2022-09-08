State Treasurer files legislation to tackle racial wealth gap

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced he has filed draft legislation for the 2023 legislative session that he hopes will address the racial wealth gap in Nevada.

His bill would do so by creating the Nevada Baby Bonds Program.

The program would set aside funds for a baby upon their birth, be invested over a long period of time, and become available after the child turns 18.

“If we are serious about moving the needle to address disparities in wealth and economic outcomes for communities across our State, then we need big ideas that will help move Nevada forward,” said Treasurer Zach Conine. “If enacted, this initiative would be the largest effort to address generational poverty our State’s history and it would provide low-income kids a real shot at achieving the American Dream.”

An initial investment of $3,200 would be made to every child whose birth is covered under Medicaid. Over the course of 18 years, those funds would grow to more than $10,000 with investments by the Treasurer’s Office.

Upon turning 18, the then adults would be able to access the money for the following purposes:

Post-secondary education, including vocational education and apprenticeship programs;

To purchase a home in Nevada;

To start a business in Nevada; or

To make any other investment in financial assets that provide long-term gains to wages and/or wealth.

Around 44% of all newborn children in Nevada would be eligible to get a baby bond when they reach 18.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.