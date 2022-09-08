Police arrest suspect in McCarran Boulevard shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police say they have arrested a suspect in an Aug. 27 shooting on Sullivan and McCarran.

18-year-old Julian Lupercio-Trejo was arrested Thursday after days of avoiding police contact.

He is charged with battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, both felonies.

Trejo’s vehicle, a 2014 Kia Optima, is still missing at this time. The car has a Nevada license plate of 032C30.

Sparks Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them or Secret Witness with information.

