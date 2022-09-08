Police arrest suspect in McCarran Boulevard shooting

Trejo was arrested on Thursday
Trejo was arrested on Thursday(Sparks Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:59 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police say they have arrested a suspect in an Aug. 27 shooting on Sullivan and McCarran.

18-year-old Julian Lupercio-Trejo was arrested Thursday after days of avoiding police contact.

He is charged with battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, both felonies.

Trejo’s vehicle, a 2014 Kia Optima, is still missing at this time. The car has a Nevada license plate of 032C30.

Sparks Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them or Secret Witness with information.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad ties burn in this fire by Hazen.
Highway 50A reopens after being affected by Hazen Fire
Cindy Matthews
WCSO finds woman who went missing Sunday
The Reno Police Department saw a dip of 30-40% in recruiting following the killing of George...
2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified
Prince Singh, left, and Christopher Wallace Coolley
Crackdown on online johns leads to 2 arrests, 5 citations
44-year-old Gennaro Canta will also serve three years of probation following his release.
Reno man sentenced to more than 5 years for retail theft ring

Latest News

Viewed from the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., an air tanker drops retardant on...
Air quality advisory for Reno area; hazardous air expected
The Rum Fire in California
California faces wildfires, heat and likely rain, flooding
. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)
City councilmember organizes community cleanup
Movie Minute - September 8, 2022
Movie Minute: Spooky season gets underway with two horror/thriller films