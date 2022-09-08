Officials blame escaped campfire for Labor Day wildfire

The fire was caused by an escaped illegal campfire.
The fire was caused by an escaped illegal campfire.(The USDA)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:45 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MAMMOTH LAKES, Nev. (KOLO) - USDA fire officials say an escaped illegal campfire is to blame for a small blaze breaking out on Labor Day in Mammoth Lakes.

The fire eventually grew to a total size of a quarter acre before being contained around 9:00 a.m.

Crews will continue to mop up and inspect the area before declaring the fire controlled and out.

“With extreme heating temperatures and relative humidities dropping to single digits in the afternoons, any human-caused wildfire has the potential for large fire growth,” said Acting Fire Chief Chance Traub.

“We want to reiterate how important it is to follow our fire restrictions. When the winds come, fires like these could turn into something much worse.”

